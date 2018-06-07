WATCH: CNN Personality Goes on Live TV, Declares ‘The National Anthem Is Problematic’

The controversy surrounding NFL players and the national anthem has once again reached a fever pitch, this time with a CNN commentator calling the beloved anthem “problematic, in and of itself.”

The comment stemmed from a discussion on CNN’s “The Lead” with host Jake Tapper about President Donald Trump’s decision to disinvite the Philadelphia Eagles for a scheduled White House celebration of their Super Bowl victory.

The Eagles team and staff were scheduled to visit the White House on Monday, but it was announced at the last minute that only a handful of players and coaches planned to participate in the event after some players decided their opposition against the supposedly “racist” president was greater than the honor of visiting the people’s White House to celebrate their victory.

Thus, Trump canceled the event and immediately replaced it with an impromptu “Celebration of America,” replete with patriotic music performed by a military band and choir for those who had come to congratulate the Eagles. – READ MORE

