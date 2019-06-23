WATCH: CNN Panel Slams House Democrats for ‘Offensive’ Treatment of Hope Hicks

A CNN panel criticized Rep. Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.) and House Democrats on Friday for their behavior during a closed-door House Judiciary Committee hearing earlier in the week with former White House communications director Hope Hicks.

A 273-page transcript of the private hearing was released on Thursday night, revealing that committee chairman Nadler addressed Hicks by the last name of President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, three times. Nadler is likely to have called Hicks, “Ms. Lewandowski” because of a rumor she had an affair with Lewandowski, who is married with four children, during the 2016 campaign.

CNN's John King mentioned how Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said the House's Democratic majority would use their power to conduct investigations that were "serious, credible, and prepared." He then read the transcript of Hicks's lawyer calling on Nadler to ask everyone in the room to refrain from taking pictures of Hicks, adding he believed Hicks was feeling "uncomfortable."