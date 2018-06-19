Watch: CNN Panel Looks Off Camera, Starts Twitching When Asked to House Illegals

Rick Santorum had a message for pundits who are opposed to President Donald Trump’s immigration policy: If you’re so in favor of our country hosting illegal immigrants, give them your home address.

According to the Washington Examiner, Santorum — a former Republican presidential contender and Pennsylvania senator — made the remarks Sunday on CNN, where he’s a regular contributor.

“This is what I would say to all of you,” Santorum said during the debate.

“You want America to be open, fine. I would argue, give your addresses out and tell the people who come to this country, ‘you can come to my house,’” he continued.

“‘You can come to my house and you can stay here as long as you want. I will pay for your education. I will pay for your health care.’” – READ MORE

