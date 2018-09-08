WATCH: CNN, MSNBC Go After Cory Booker For Lying. Booker Gives Insane Response.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) received intense scrutiny from CNN and MSNBC on Thursday after he was caught in an apparent lie earlier in the day about documents he released that were connected to Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

Booker, in a show of political theatrics, claimed that he was breaking Senate rules by releasing “confidential” Kavanaugh emails.

Not only did the move completely backfire as the documents showed that Kavanaugh opposed racial profiling and racial bias, officials revealed that they had cleared the emails for Booker to release at his request and that they gave him the green light to release them.- READ MORE

The Senate’s top two Republican lawmakers say Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) might be subject to an official review by the Senate Ethics Committee for releasing documents labeled “committee confidential” related to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s past work at the White House.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told Hugh Hewitt on Friday that Booker’s decision — which the Democratic senator acknowledged violated the Senate rules — was “unusual” and that he wouldn’t be surprised if it was reviewed by the Senate Ethics Committee.

“Let me just say this. When you break the Senate rules, it’s something the Ethics Committee could take a look at. And that would be up to them to decide. But it’s routinely looked at the Ethics Committee,” McConnell said.

Pressed if he thought the committee should look into Booker “expeditiously,” McConnell demurred.

“I don’t order, the majority leader doesn’t order the Ethics Committee to take matters up. They do it on their own initiative. … But they have an obligation to look into violations of the Senate rules, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they did,” McConnell said. – READ MORE