WATCH: CNN Law Enforcement Analyst Torches Comey, Embarrasses Stelter

On Sunday, CNN law enforcement analyst and former FBI Special Agent James Gagliano embarrassed CNN host Brian Stelter, slamming former FBI Director James Comey over his new book.

CNN law enforcement analyst @JamesAGagliano absolutely obliterates James Comey, calls him a “feckless leader.” #ComeyInterview pic.twitter.com/C5y4AFq5dE — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 16, 2018

Stelter, an apparent Comey supporter, was ecstatic at the possibility of having Comey give more information on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, NewsBusters reported.

After Stelter hyped Comey’s interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Gagliano dropped the hammer on Comey, calling him a “feckless leader.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1