View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: CNN Law Enforcement Analyst Torches Comey, Embarrasses Stelter

Posted on by
Share:

On Sunday, CNN law enforcement analyst and former FBI Special Agent James Gagliano embarrassed CNN host Brian Stelter, slamming former FBI Director James Comey over his new book.

Stelter, an apparent Comey supporter, was ecstatic at the possibility of having Comey give more information on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, NewsBusters reported.

After Stelter hyped Comey’s interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Gagliano dropped the hammer on Comey, calling him a “feckless leader.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: CNN Law Enforcement Analyst Torches Comey, Embarrasses Stelter
WATCH: CNN Law Enforcement Analyst Torches Comey, Embarrasses Stelter

On Sunday, CNN law enforcement analyst and former FBI Special Agent James Gagliano embarrassed CNN host Brian Stelter, slamming former FBI Director James Comey over his new book.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: