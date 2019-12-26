WATCH: CNN Hosts Appear Devastated Over New Poll Showing Trump’s Surge After Impeachment

Their faces say it all.

The anti-Trump hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman of CNN’s “New Day” could not hide their disgust and disappointment in their new poll that shows President Donald Trump surging.

When a CNN analyst tells them there is a massive movement toward Trump, Camerota asks desperately, “Why is this happening?”

He goes on to explain that it’s Trump’s good economy that’s fueling the surge.

He’s right — but it’s more than that.

The American people appreciate President Trump for keeping his promises and supporting America First. – READ MORE