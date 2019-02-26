WATCH: CNN Host Unloads On AOC, Warns About Democrats’ Rejections Of Facts

He made sure to infuse his criticism with vague shots at the Republican Party, but CNN’s Fareed Zakaria had a strong message for the Democratic Party and its new “boss,” democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, on his show Sunday: If Democrats continue to embrace feelings over facts and swerve further left, they’re going to lead the country into “a new dark age.”

.@FareedZakaria: "We already have one major political party that now routinely twists facts, disregards evidence, ignores serious policy analysis & just makes stuff up…If the Democrats now start moving along this path… American politics will truly descend into a new dark age" pic.twitter.com/3f4FcEhyfD — CNN (@CNN) February 24, 2019

“It’s refreshing to see the Democratic Party bubbling with new ideas, but its new thinking seems starkly different from the party’s reform efforts of the past three decades,” Zakaria began (video below). “The wonky proposals of the Clinton-Obama era were pragmatic and incremental and mixed market incentives with government action. Today we have big, dramatic, stirring ideas — and that could be the problem. In the zeal to match the sweeping rhetoric of right-wing populism, Democrats are spinning out dramatic proposals, indeed — but proposals in which facts are sometimes misrepresented, the numbers occasionally don’t add up, and emotional appeal tends to trump actual policy and analysis.”

He then took direct aim at “the future” of the Democratic Party, Ocasio-Cortez: “When Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was confronted recently by Anderson Cooper on ’60 Minutes’ about an egregious misstatement about Pentagon spending, she responded”- READ MORE