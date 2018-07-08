WATCH: CNN host shows dismay after ‘Jeopardy’ contestants incorrectly answer Trump-Russia question

CNN host John King expressed dismay on Friday over a recent “Jeopardy” episode where the contestants failed to correctly answer a question relating to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia investigation.

King worried what the TV segment says about the nation’s “focus.”

On Thursday’s episode, contestants were asked: “In 2017, this ex-National Security Adviser pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI?”

One contestant answered “Kelly,” a likely reference to White House chief of staff John Kelly. Another contestant answered “Gorka,” a reference to Sebastian Gorka, who formally served as President Donald Trump’s deputy assistant. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1