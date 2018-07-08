Politics TV
WATCH: CNN host shows dismay after ‘Jeopardy’ contestants incorrectly answer Trump-Russia question
CNN host John King expressed dismay on Friday over a recent “Jeopardy” episode where the contestants failed to correctly answer a question relating to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia investigation.
King worried what the TV segment says about the nation’s “focus.”
On Thursday’s episode, contestants were asked: “In 2017, this ex-National Security Adviser pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI?”
One contestant answered “Kelly,” a likely reference to White House chief of staff John Kelly. Another contestant answered “Gorka,” a reference to Sebastian Gorka, who formally served as President Donald Trump’s deputy assistant. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
CNN host John King expressed dismay on Friday over a recent "Jeopardy" episode where the contestants failed to correctly answer a question relating to special counsel Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia investigation. King worried what the TV segment says about the nation's "focus." What happened on "Jeopardy"? On Thursday's episode, contestants were asked: "In 2017, this ex-National…