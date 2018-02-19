WATCH: CNN Host Frets Fox News Will Be Critical of Guest Comparing Russia Interference to Pearl Harbor

CNN host Brian Stelter fretted Sunday that a Fox News host would be critical of his guest’s comparison of Russian meddling efforts in the U.S. election to Pearl Harbor after she made the reference on his program.

“The obvious reaction is to look at the what the indictment says and then to say, ‘How are we going to deal with this? How are we going to address this?'” Tumulty said. “You look at the president’s tweets this morning, and try to imagine if Franklin D. Roosevelt after Pearl Harbor had gotten on the radio and said that Tokyo was laughing at us … That is not what is called upon a president to do right now.”

“You know what’s going to happen though, Karen. Someone on Fox News is going to take what you just said, they’re going to say, ‘How dare you compare this to Pearl Harbor?'” Stelter said. – READ MORE

