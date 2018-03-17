WATCH: CNN Host Erin Burnett Worries That Trump’s Tough Management Style Could Be ‘Emotional Abuse’

On Wednesday’s episode of “Out Front” on CNN, host Erin Burnett and her guests spoke about President Donald Trump’s management style and worried that it was “emotionally abuse.”

“I think there’s increasing trepidation among senior Republicans, and really Republicans at all levels, about joining this White House because the loyalty that’s been given to the president really hasn’t been returned,” Politico reporter Eliana Johnson explained. “I think Jeff Sessions is really case in point of that. He was the first Republican senator to back the president, and he’s been ritually humiliated over and over again.”

Burnett added:

“This is a man who clearly thrives on creating insecurity in others. It’s how he’s operated in business. It’s how he talks to one person when another isn’t in the room. This is the way he is. This is something that people who have covered him and followed him have known for a long time. I mean, I’ve seen it myself.” – READ MORE

