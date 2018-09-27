WATCH: CNN guest compares Kavanaugh, Cosby cases as anchor Brooke Baldwin stays silent

The left’s bid to demonize Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh hit a new low Tuesday when a CNN guest compared the federal judge to Bill Cosby, just as the disgraced comic was about to be sentenced to prison time for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.

CNN Guest just compared Cosby to Kavanaugh: "A defining moment when you have someone like Cosby going to prison and someone like Kavanaugh going to the highest court in the land. Anyone defending Kavanaugh could not applaud this." CNN Host stays silent. This is a new low. pic.twitter.com/cqbv1dA1Q8 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 25, 2018

The comment by Texas prosecutor-turned-defense attorney Yodit Tewolde went unchecked by the network’s anchor. Tewolde said she found it “disturbing” that social media users could cheer Cosby’s downfall while defending Kavanaugh from accusations that he sexually assaulted a girl at a high school party during the 1980s.

“Anyone that’s defending Kavanaugh could not in the same breath now applaud this verdict that the judge has handed down in the same breath,” Tewolde said. “It just doesn’t make any sense.” – READ MORE

As an extraordinary series of uncorroborated, lurid last-minute allegations threatens to derail his confirmation to the Supreme Court, nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Ford, the California professor accusing him of sexually assaulting her more than three decades ago, are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning.

The proceedings may be upended by late-breaking developments: In a statement released Wednesday evening, Judiciary Committee Republicans revealed that on Monday, they conducted their “first interview with a man who believes he, not Judge Kavanaugh, had the encounter with Dr. Ford in 1982 that is the basis of his [sic] complaint.” They conducted a second interview the next day.

On Wednesday, Republicans said in the statement, they received a “more in-depth written statement from the man interviewed twice previously who believes he, not Judge Kavanuagh, had the encounter in question with Dr. Ford.” GOP investigators also spoke on the phone with another man making a similar claim.

Ford has previously said there is “zero chance” she would have confused Kavanaugh for anyone else.

In response, an aide to Democrats on the Judiciary Committee reportedly unloaded on Senate Republicans: “Republicans are flailing,” the aide said, according to NBC News. “They are desperately trying to muddy the waters. … Twelve hours before the hearing they suggest two anonymous men claimed to have assaulted her. Democrats were never informed of these assertions in interviews, in violation of Senate rules.” – READ MORE