WATCH: CNN Gives Students Forum to Accuse GOP of ‘Murder,’ Repeat Bogus Stats

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On New Day Saturday, CNN anchor Victor Blackwell gave a group of five students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School a forum with little pushback to not only advocate more gun control, but to accuse Republicans of being the ones who “murdered” the victims at their school in Parkland, Florida.

CNN even used a clip of one student repeating discredited claims that “There’s been 18 mass shootings in schools this year,” as she complained that “I didn’t hear about them.”

In a pre-recorded segment shown at 7:38 a.m. ET, Blackwell was seen posing: “You said that the governor and Senator Rubio murdered 17 people. Why?” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *