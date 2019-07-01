WATCH: CNN Edits Out Worst Part Of Antifa’s Brutal Attack On Reporter

On Saturday, independent journalist Andy Ngo — an openly gay conservative editor at Quillette — was attacked by Antifa thugs, who doused him with “milkshakes,” punched him in the face, kicked him, and stole his GoPro. Ngo ended up in the hospital where he was treated for a brain hemmorrhage among other injuries.

Video of the attack was posted by Oregon-based reporter Jim Ryan, which shows Ngo being repeatedly punched in the face, kicked, and doused with the Antifa “milkshakes,” some of which were reportedly filled with wet cement:

Notice Brian Stelter doctored the Andy Ngo video to cover-up the full extent of the assault pic.twitter.com/r6l2FvmqxD — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 30, 2019

While the decision to keep CNN viewers from seeing the most alarming violence perpetrated by the Antifa “demonstrators” has raised eyebrows on the Right, Stelter’s full-throated condemnation of the attack has earned him praise. – READ MORE