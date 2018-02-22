WATCH: CNN Digs In Trash At Russian Troll Factory, Tries To Get In, Gets Thrown Out

CNN goes to Russia so they can dig in the trash of the Russian troll factory. They can’t find anything so they ask a Russian who works there if he’s a troll, he blows smoke in their face and walks away. They follow him into the building and get thrown out. pic.twitter.com/6m9mOGNW35 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 20, 2018

On Monday, CNN went to the building in Russia where the alleged Russian troll factory operated during the 2016 presidential election so they could dig through their trash and try to enter the facility.

CNN sent chief international correspondent Matthew Chance to the Internet Research Agency, the name of the firm Special Counsel Robert Mueller claims is responsible for meddling in the 2016 presidential election, to see if he could uncover any clues from the building.

During a segment with CNN’s Jim Sciutto, Chance said, “We came here expecting this office to be empty, but, in fact, all day here, we’ve been here throughout the course of the day, people have been going in and out.” – READ MORE

