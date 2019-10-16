WATCH: CNN Cuts Off Tulsi Pressing Warren; Internet Erupts

During Tuesday night’s CNN/New York Times Democratic presidential primary debate, Representative Tulsi Gabbard was cut off by a moderator as she was attempting to press Senator Elizabeth Warren on her fitness for office.

CNN cuts off Tulsi Gabbard as questions Elizabeth Warren’s fitness for office CNN employees said in an undercover sting video by Project Veritas that they do *not* like Gabbard and that they do like Warren Total BS by CNNpic.twitter.com/SFyPDj7cAW — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 16, 2019

“I’d like to ask our other candidates this question; I’d like to start with Senator Warren –,” started Gabbard.

“I’m sorry. Congresswoman, I’m sorry,” CNN’s host and debate moderator Erin Burnett interrupted.

Gabbard continued, “What experience and background do you have to serve as commander-in-chief?”

“I’m sorry, thank you. We’re gonna take another break now,” Burnett said before throwing to commercial. – READ MORE