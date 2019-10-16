WATCH: CNN Cuts Off Tulsi Pressing Warren; Internet Erupts

Share:

During Tuesday night’s CNN/New York Times Democratic presidential primary debate, Representative Tulsi Gabbard was cut off by a moderator as she was attempting to press Senator Elizabeth Warren on her fitness for office.

“I’d like to ask our other candidates this question; I’d like to start with Senator Warren –,” started Gabbard.

“I’m sorry. Congresswoman, I’m sorry,” CNN’s host and debate moderator Erin Burnett interrupted.

Gabbard continued, “What experience and background do you have to serve as commander-in-chief?”

“I’m sorry, thank you. We’re gonna take another break now,” Burnett said before throwing to commercial. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply