WATCH: CNN Contributor Suggests We Send Melania Trump, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio Back To Native Countries

On Sunday, CNN contributor and alleged Republican strategist Ana Navarro suggested we send First Lady Melania Trump, Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) back to their native countries.

“And if we’re gonna start sending people back, I don’t know — ya know, listen, Ted Cruz was born in Canada, Marco Rubio’s parents were born in Cuba, Melania Trump was born where? Slovenia. How about her parents how are here through family immigration,” said Navarro, in a clip first highlighted by Grabien News founder Tom Elliott.

“I am sick of this guy’s hypocrisy and his ways of dividing this country, pitting people against each other,” Navarro lamented, before accusing President Donald Trump of racism: “And I think it is no coincidence, it is no coincidence, that the congresspeople he’s picking on are all women of color, they’re all women of color.”

"As a woman of color yourself, do you believe Donald Trump wants you in this country?" CNN's Ana Cabrera asked Navarro.