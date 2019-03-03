WATCH: CNN Compares Trump CPAC Speech To Hitler Murdering Jews In Holocaust

CNN analyst Sam Vinograd compared President Donald Trump’s 2019 CPAC speech on Saturday to Adolf Hitler murdering six million Jews in the Holocaust.

CNN’s Sam Vinograd compares President Donald Trump's CPAC speech to Adolf Hitler murdering 6 million Jews in the Holocaust She also suggests, without evidence, that Putin wrote Trump's speech pic.twitter.com/7rn7bryQGn — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 2, 2019

“The men and women here today are on the front lines of protecting America’s interests, defending America’s value, and reclaiming our nation’s priceless heritage,” Trump said on Saturday. “With your help, we are reversing decades of blunders and betrayals. These are serious, serious betrayals to our nation and to everything we stand for. It’s been done by the failed ruling class that enriched foreign countries at our expense. It wasn’t America first, in many cases it was America last. Those days are over, long over.”

After CNN replayed the clip from Trump’s CPAC speech, Vinograd, a former Obama official, said: “His statement makes me sick, on a personal level, preserving your heritage, reclaiming our heritage, that sounds a lot like a certain leader that killed members of my family and about six million other Jews in the 1940s.”

Vinograd then stated that Trump “pretends that there are massive flows of illegal immigrants coming over our borders,” ignoring the over 360,000 arrests that were made on the border last year.- READ MORE