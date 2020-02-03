WATCH: CNN Compares Dershowitz To Stalin, Hitler, Mussolini, People Who Commit Genocide

CNN contributor and former Clinton administration official Joe Lockhart compared remarks that Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz made in defense of President Donald Trump on Wednesday to something that would be said by dictators Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin.

CNN played a short clip of Dershowitz’s remarks from the Senate floor on Wednesday: “Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest and mostly you’re right. Your election is in the public interest and if a president does something that he believes will help him get elected, in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”

ABSOLUTELY UNHINGED. Former Clinton Press Secretary Joe Lockhart just went on CNN and compared @realDonaldTrump to Stalin, Hitler, and Mussolini. Unsurprisingly, ZERO push back from CNN’s @ErinBurnett. #StopTheMadness pic.twitter.com/XNKtLmHwFj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 30, 2020

Lockhart responded, "What I thought when I was watching it was: this is un-American. This is what you hear from Stalin. This is what you hear from Mussolini, what you hear from authoritarians, from Hitler, from all the authoritarian people who rationalized, in some cases genocide, based what was in the public interest."