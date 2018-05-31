Politics TV
WATCH: CNN Commentator Says ‘All of The People’ Who Voted For Trump Are Racist
On Wednesday, discussing the recent drama surrounding a racist tweet from Roseanne Barr, CNN commentator Michaela Angela Davis said that everyone who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 is a racist.
Appearing on CNN’s “New Day,” Davis made her remarks while responding to co-host John Berman, who asked if Barr may have felt empowered because of the president. – READ MORE
Daily Wire