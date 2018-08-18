    True Pundit

    WATCH: CNN Commentator Explodes Over Trump Supporter’s Minority Son

    “We’re not going to make America great again,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared on Wednesday, his face twisted into a grimace. “It was never that great.”

    Another face of the Democrat party echoed those words again that same night, while becoming visually angry at another woman for using her minority son as an example of hope.

    During a segment on CNN, former Congressional Black Caucus Director Angela Rye was brought on to debate the alleged lack of diversity within the White House.

    Facing her was Trump campaign adviser Gina Loudon, and the contrast between the two women could not be more stark – READ MORE

    CNN’s Jake Tapper fact-checked Democratic socialists Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during a segment that aired on Friday over their claims that a study funded by the Koch brothers showed that universal health care would save the U.S. government money.

    Tapper noted that the study, conducted by The Mercatus Center, was written by senior research strategist Charles Blahous, who said that Ocasio-Cortez’s and Sanders’ claims were not what the report concluded.- READ MORE

    If you want to know why minorities are increasingly leaving bitter Democrat voices behind, this clip is a shocking example ....

    Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
