WATCH: CNN commentator claims white Republican men are the ‘greatest terrorist threat’ in America

Angela Rye, a liberal CNN commentator, claimed on “Cuomo Prime Time” Monday that white Republican men pose the “greatest terrorist threat” in America.

During an intense debate over Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and their since-cancelled trip to Israel, Republican strategist Patrick Griffin claimed that Omar and Tlaib — along with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) — have “hijacked” the Democratic Party.

The segment then derailed because Rye took extreme offense to Griffin's word choice.