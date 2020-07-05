WATCH: CNN Chyron Mocks ‘Independence’ Day, CNN Reporter At Mt. Rushmore Refers To Washington, Jefferson As ‘Slave Owners’

In a report on Friday marking America’s Independence Day, CNN reporter Leyla Santiago, reporting from Mount Rushmore, where President Trump spoke, referred to Presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson not as two of the greatest presidents in America’s history, but simply as “two slave owners.”

Santiago stated, “Kicking off the Independence Day Weekend, President Trump will be at Mount Rushmore, where he’ll be standing in front of a monument of two slave owners and on land wrestled away from Native Americans told that uh, be focusing on the effort to ‘tear down our country’s history.’”

CNN: “President Trump will be at Mount Rushmore, where he’ll be standing in front of a monument of two slave owners and on land wrestled away from Native Americans.” pic.twitter.com/UYjzEiUkU9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 3, 2020

CNN anchor Jake Tapper made no effort to ameliorate the situation, saying simply, “All right. Leyla Santiago, with that report, thank you so much.” – READ MORE

