WATCH: CNN Has Caitlyn Jenner Lecture Us On The Hardships Of Womanhood

To celebrate International Women’s Day on Thursday, CNN had biological male Caitlyn Jenner soundoff on the hardships of womanhood.

“My path to womanhood was very different,” said Jenner, who went on to suggest women are treated as “second-class citizens” who are conditioned to be both “emotionally” and “physically” weaker by society.

“Women are brought up to kind of be a second-class citizen,” said the former gold-medal winning male decathlete, “emotionally weaker, physically weaker.”

“I’ve always been inspired by strong women,” he concluded. – READ MORE

