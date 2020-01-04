WATCH: CNN Anchor Compares Iranian Terror Boss to French Resistance Leader

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper compared Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps killed in an American airstrike on Thursday, to French president Charles de Gaulle, a leader of the French resistance against Nazi occupation during World War II.

“Soleimani is—it’s difficult to convey how revered he is in Iran. Imagine the French Foreign Legion, at the height of the French empire. This guy is regarded in Iran as a completely heroic figure, personally very brave,” CNN host Fareed Zakaria said.

"I was trying to think of somebody, and I was thinking of de Gaulle, although he became the leader of the country," Cooper said.