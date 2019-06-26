WATCH: CNN anchor admits child migrant detention happened under Obama too

CNN anchor John King admitted what many liberal critics of President Donald Trump refuse to acknowledge about controversial migrant child detention in a segment Tuesday.

“I just want to remind people, that under president Trump, Democrats don’t like anything he says about immigration, he’s had problems with his own party on immigration,” King explained.

“But this particular issue is not new. I just want to go back, this is an interview, going back to 2014, with the then-Democratic president of the United States,” he added. – read more