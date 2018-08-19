WATCH: CNN Panel Descends into Mayhem After Liberal Tries to Kick Trump Supporter Off Show

CNN analyst Phil Mudd exploded during a segment on Friday after a conservative commentator expressed support for the Trump administration’s decision to revoke security clearances of former Obama officials who no longer work in the government and who have been accused of leaking information.

“A lot of these people that have these security clearances — and this is the secret in the swampy Washington, D.C. — they have them and they keep them because it’s profitable for them after they leave government,” Paris Dennard said. “Because if you have a security clearance, especially a high-level security clearance, your contracts and consulting gigs pay you a lot more money because of the access that you have.”

“Profitable, Paris?” Mudd began.

"Zero. I get zero dollars from consulting companies that deal with U.S. government. Are we clear?" Counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd takes exception to commentator Paris Dennard's suggestion that he benefits financially from his security clearance https://t.co/oyEZ3i3gKI pic.twitter.com/rA2OgcJ0re — CNN (@CNN) August 18, 2018

“When I’m required to sit on an advisory board, let me ask you one question, how much do you think I’m paid to do that at the request of U.S. government?” Mudd screamed. “Give me one answer, and you’ve got ten seconds. I have no contracts with the U.S. government. They pay me zero.”- READ MORE