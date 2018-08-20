WATCH: CNN Analyst Cheers Banning Alex Jones. Bill Maher Wrecks Her.

HBO talk-show host Bill Maher hammered former Michigan Democratic Governor Jennifer Granholm after she cheered a recent decision by tech companies to ban Alex Jones and Infowars from their platforms.

This clip from Bill Maher is excellent pic.twitter.com/AYzGbfQZdt — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 18, 2018

Granholm — a far-left CNN commentator and advisor to Media Matters — yelled “thank God!” after Maher brought up how social media companies had kicked Jones off their platforms (after receiving pressure from CNN to do so).

Maher, who noted that Jones had told “crazy lies” about him, responded to Granholm’s smirk — and cheers from the audience — by saying, “well, if you’re a liberal, you’re supposed to be for free speech.”- READ MORE

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has shut down conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s flagship radio station.

The Austin American-Statesman reported Wednesday that the pirate radio station, Liberty Radio, was hit with a $15,000 fine and at least temporarily pulled from the airwaves.

The newspaper reported that a lawsuit filed in federal court in Austin alleged that Liberty Radio had functioned without a license since at least 2013, and had been transmitting from a tower at an Austin apartment complex.

Liberty Radio stopped airing on the radio in December, but still streams online. The FCC is charging that the station was also illegally broadcasting on an FM wavelength. – READ MORE