True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: CNN Analyst Angered After Sanders Blasts Her For Stupid Question

Posted on by
Share:

On Tuesday, White House reporter April Ryan became visibly upset after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blasted her for asking a stupid question during the press briefing.

“With all of this turmoil, particularly this last week, has the president at any time thought about stepping down before or now?” Ryan eagerly asked. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: CNN Analyst Angered After Sanders Blasts Her For Stupid Question
WATCH: CNN Analyst Angered After Sanders Blasts Her For Stupid Question

On Tuesday, White House reporter April Ryan became visibly upset after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blasted her for asking a stupid question during the press briefing.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: