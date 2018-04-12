WATCH: CNN Analyst Angered After Sanders Blasts Her For Stupid Question

April Ryan asks Sarah Sanders if President Donald Trump thought about resigning this week. pic.twitter.com/uUdcFjyoNv — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 10, 2018

On Tuesday, White House reporter April Ryan became visibly upset after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blasted her for asking a stupid question during the press briefing.

“With all of this turmoil, particularly this last week, has the president at any time thought about stepping down before or now?” Ryan eagerly asked. – READ MORE

