WATCH: CNN Airs Absolutely Bonkers Interview with Rosie O’Donnell

On Monday night, radical left-wing activist and 9/11 Truther, Rosie O’Donnell, joined host Chris Cuomo for an interview on CNN. The eight-minute Rosie rant covered a broad array of topics such as President Trump, the Trump presidency, and also the Trump Administration.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The historic feud between O’Donnell and Trump raged on as Rosie poured out conspiracy after conspiracy. She made wild claims like “Fox News.. is just like state-run TV in Russia” and “There will be a call for impeachment from all those not heard who are the majority in America.” After looking into how the ‘majority’ is not heard, we still can’t verify those claims.– READ MORE

In the Monday interview on “The Beat,” O’Donnell said that Trump wasn’t “a legitimate president” and that Russia “actually gave him the election,” called him “a horrible, horrible human with no soul” and, in a Olympian feat of projection, said that he had “a very serious mental disorder” and was not “mentally stable enough to run this country.”

“When I watched the Helsinki summit and I, too, watched our president abandon our nation and be totally the betrayer that he is, I was horrified,” O’Donnell told host Ari Melber, according to Breitbart.

“He should not be president. I don’t believe he’s a legitimate president. I believe if it weren’t for Russia, he never would have won. And the reason he’s not so panicked about Russia, he knows they will try again to do exactly what they did in 2016. Although the mainstream media won’t say it yet, they actually gave him the election. I believe that firmly, and I think a lot of people do.

“I think the mainstream media is slowly coming around to where the people actually are,” she continued. “It took you a long time to call him a liar, and the man has been lying a long time since in office.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1