WATCH: Closed door testimony blows a ‘massive hole’ in Democrats’ impeachment narrative, says Rep. Zeldin

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) told reporters that the closed door testimony before Congress on Thursday blew a giant hole in the narrative by Democrats on their rationale for impeachment.

Participated in Amb Volker’s “impeachment inquiry” interview today. He was candid, genuine, informed & blew huge holes through the middle of false claims @POTUS asked Ukraine to “manufacture dirt” on Bidens, that there was quid pro quo, etc. Solid witness! pic.twitter.com/hnfB2ugcxf — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 3, 2019

Zeldin was speaking to reporters about the testimony of former State Department official Kurt Volker.

“Honestly, I don’t believe that this impeachment inquiry, personally I don’t believe this impeachment inquiry should have been launched the way it was, when it was, it was launched before any member of Congress was able to read the whistleblower’s report,” Zeldin said.

"It was released before any of us, any member of Congress, or the American public, was able to read for ourselves the transcripts," he explained.