WATCH: Clock Runs out as ‘Jeopardy!’ Asks Contestants Who Adam Schiff Is and No One Can Answer

When it came to a question on who House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is, “Jeopardy!” contestants just weren’t exactly sure.

In the “U.S. Representatives” category, “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek read the description, “One-fifty-third of California’s House delegation is this House Intelligence Committee chairman” — the question being for $1,200.

Adam Schiff was an answer on Jeopardy today. Not a single person knew who he was. pic.twitter.com/SQObAMzxw7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 16, 2020

A photo of Schiff also popped up on the screen. However, no one was able to answer who he is.

“Jeopardy!” episodes, however, are taped about three months in advance to them airing, according to the Insider, which puts the particular episode with the question on Schiff around October. – READ MORE