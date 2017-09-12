True Pundit

Politics TV World

WATCH: Clinton Disses Putin For Being White

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

“White” was the first negative characteristic Hillary Clinton listed in a criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a Sunday-published interview with CBS’ Jane Pauley:

What they’re looking at is a white authoritarian leader who has murdered journalists and his political enemies, who runs a regime of repression, who makes aggressive moves against neighboring countries, who considers himself an adversary to us: the United States of America.

Putin opposed Clinton’s self-described advocacy for “democracy” and the “rule of law,” said Clinton, pushing the narrative of Putin preferring Donald Trump over her during last year’s presidential election. – READ MORE

Clinton Disses Putin For Being White
Clinton Disses Putin For Being White

“White” was the first negative characteristic Hillary Clinton listed in a criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a
Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • Black Hole Sun

    Madame color revolution calling the kettle black.

  • Raylynn

    Its really to bad this loon bag isnt a little younger. Shes so far off the reservation, she has the potential to be the biggest lolcow of all time. A few more years of her corupt ass on top of the DNC it might never recover.

  • LauraFMcGurk

    Google pays now $99 to each worker for working on computer.You can also avail this.
    on sunday I got a great new Ford Mustang from having made $9388 this – 5 weeks past . it’s certainly my favourite-job Ive ever done . I actually started 6 months ago and almost immediately started bringin in more than $99 per-hour . look at here
    !su108:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleProfitJobsAppleCareerJobs/online/easytasks ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!su108l..,..