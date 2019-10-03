WATCH: Climate Activists Trying to Spray Building With Fake Blood Lose Control of Hose

Climate activists trying to spray fake blood at the British Treasury building Thursday almost immediately lost control of their hose, coating the street and sidewalk in red paint.

Video shows the hose shooting out of the protesters’ hands and flailing wildly in the street, spurting gallons of red paint onto the road and drenching bystanders, before a protester finally shuts it off.

The group, “Extinction Rebellion,” said it sprayed 1,800 liters of red paint at the Treasury, although much seemed to miss its target. The group protested the Treasury for what it viewed as stymying other government agencies’ efforts to combat climate change, displaying a sign reading “Stop Funding Climate Death.” – READ MORE