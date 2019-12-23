WATCH: Climate Activists Are “Nearly Run Over” Trying To Halt Coal-Laden Freight Train

The “end of the world” apocalyptic hyper-gloom-and-doom rhetoric of Greta Thunberg and other self-anointed climate prophets are leading followers to take greater and greater risks in attempts at “staving off climate disaster”  increasingly endangering themselves and public safety.

As a case in point, climate activists in the northeast United States have for the past month been physically trying to halt coal-filled freight trains, in some cases by literally jumping on the tracks. As Fox News reports of the latest dangerous incident caught on video:

An environmental reporter in Massachusetts posted a video on Twitter late Monday that she said showed a freight train hauling coal being met with a group of climate change activists on a dark track.

The train was seen moving slowly through Worchester, Mass., and about a dozen activists with small lights could be seen surrounding the tracks. The train’s horn was blaring, but the activists appeared to continue to give it chase. The train was headed to New Hampshire, the reporter wrote. – READ MORE

