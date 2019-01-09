WATCH: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney gives glory to God and has words of wisdom after winning national title

After a historic victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney made sure to keep his focus on God during an inspirational interview that was praised widely.

“Dabo, there are few coaches in any sport who show more joy than you do,” asked ESPN reporter Tom Rinaldi. “How do you describe the joy of the moment?”

“Well that’s been my word all year, and I tried to be intentional with that, for me personally, joy comes from focusing on Jesus, others and yourself,” Swinney responded with a wide grin.

“There’s so many great coaches that are so deserving of a moment like this that never get the chance to experience it, and to do it once and now to get to do it again,” he added, “it’s a blessing, and it’s just simply the grace of the good Lord to let us experience something like this! – READ MORE