WATCH: Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell explains why he stopped drinking the ‘Democratic kool-aid’

Civil Rights attorney Leo Terrell says he has stopped drinking the “Democratic kool-aid.”

During an appearance on Fox News on Friday, network host Sean Hannity noted that Republicans were responsible for the Emancipation Proclamation, the party supported desegregation through the landmark Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education — which overturned the legal doctrine of “separate but equal” — and that Republicans helped then-President Lyndon Johnson pass the Civil Rights Act in the 1960s.

Leo Terrell is on point about the Democratic Party’s Kool-Aid: pic.twitter.com/j4OBaOtwb8 — Beth Baumann (@eb454) June 14, 2020

“What you see is a lot of Democrats they were all against that,” Hannity proclaimed.

The history that Hannity outlined, along with the fact that Democrats often label the Republican Party as the party of racism, is why Terrell stopped supporting the Democratic Party’s agenda, the civil rights attorney said. – READ MORE

