Watch City Diversity Meeting Erupt In Chaos As White Males Banned From Speaking (VIDEO)

A recent local city government meeting in Oak Park — which lies just outside of Chicago, Illinois — devolved into an angry board member silencing her opponents because they have “been white from birth!” The only thing is that trustee Susan Buchanan, who refused to let anyone else speak on the question of rewriting the town’s diversity statement, is herself white.

Buchanan yelled for others to “shut up” concerning the resolution, and wouldn’t let any other town government leader so much as utter a word: “Why are you arguing what is a system of oppression? You’ve never experienced one, so shut up! I don’t want to hear from you!”

Clip of the Day: Oak Park, Ill. town trustee Susan Buchanan lambastes her colleagues for discussing updating the town’s diversity statement while being white. pic.twitter.com/CzBG2HqpYi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 10, 2019

“You stop it, you are a white male! You stop it! You are a white male! Your skin is light enough!” she shouted while pointing her finger at a fellow council member trying to speak.

A local Chicago news report described the chaotic scene where it appeared Buchanan had a melt-down attempting to silence any “white male” who might offer an opinion on the new resolution before the council – READ MORE