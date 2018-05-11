Watch CIA Veteran, 78, Get Dragged Out Of Haspel Confirmation And Tackled By Capitol Police

78-year-old former CIA analyst of 27 years turned anti-war protester, Ray McGovern, was dragged out of Gina Haspel’s confirmation hearing on Wednesday, before being thrown to the ground and tackled by Capitol Police.

The hubbub started when Sen. Jack Reed, a Democrat from Rhode Island, asked Haspel about the morality of “enhanced interrogation techniques” (read: torture) and how she would react if one of her own officers were tortured. Would she consider a CIA officer being waterboarded by “terrorists” to be immoral? Reed wanted to know.

“Sorry to interrupt here,” McGovern said, standing up in the audience. “Senator Wyden, you deserve a direct answer.” Wyden, however, wasn’t questioning Haspel at the time, so it’s unclear what McGovern was referring to. –Vice

Another protester has been forcibly dragged out—who appears to be Ray McGovern. (H/t @attackerman) pic.twitter.com/KaOyyV4GVc — Katie Bo Williams (@KatieBoWill) May 9, 2018

Capitol Police can be heard commanding McGovern to “stop resisting” as they pile on top of him, dislodging his glasses and injuring his shoulder.– READ MORE

