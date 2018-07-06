WATCH: Church Minister Sings ‘God Forgive The USA’ Instead Of ‘God Bless The USA’

The United States has good reason to ask God for forgiveness considering the 60 million unborn children murdered since 1973.

But America’s ongoing persecution of the unborn was not the impetus that spurred a church minister at First United Methodist Church in Burlington, Vermont, to sing “God Forgive the USA” in place of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” in light of Independence Day.

According to the church’s minister of music and media, Adam Hall, he wanted to perform a remix of Greenwood’s song due to being “inspired by a power greater than myself, so I scrapped the anthem I had planned and created this new version.”

“It takes the original song’s bravado and bluster and turns it into humility and reflection,” Hall said, “but not in a disrespectful way, I hope. What I hope people take away from the song is our need for corporate confession and forgiveness, but also the deep love and respect for our country that is also expressed.” – READ MORE

