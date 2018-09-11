WATCH: Christie Blasts NYT Reporter for Saying Trump Staffers Should Feel ‘Shame’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and New York Times reporter Michelle Goldberg clashed on ABC’s “This Week” while discussing the last week’s anonymous op-ed.

In the bombshell New York Times piece, an anonymous senior Trump official claims to be part of a “resistance” working against President Trump from within the White House.

Since the op-ed was published on Wednesday, a bevy of top administration officials have rushed to deny any involvement, including Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and more than a dozen others.

While discussing the op-ed and the fallout, Goldberg said Sunday morning she cannot understand how people can be part of the Trump administration and not feel “shame” and “responsibility for foisting this on this nation.”

Christie fired back that it’s an “outrageous statement” to suggest someone should be ashamed for working in the Trump White House. – READ MORE

Sen. Lindsey Graham accused the New York Times on Sunday of angling to start a “new narrative” to show President Trump is “unhinged” with its decision to publish an anonymous opinion piece discussing a secret “resistance” within the Trump administration.

During an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Graham, R-S.C., suggested that the prestigious news outlet is attempting to distract from a federal Russia investigation that is “falling apart.”

“Why this op-ed piece now?” Graham said, after listing off Trump’s accomplishments and asserting that the op-ed won’t negatively impact the GOP in the 2018 midterm elections.

“The New York Times is the choir director for the Left. They set the agenda for the left and main stream media,” he said. “They chose this piece to start a narrative that Trump is crazy I think because the Russia probe is falling apart. The idea that Trump colluded with Russia is falling apart before our eyes.”- READ MORE