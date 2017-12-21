Christian Bale Says America Would Be Better If ‘White Dudes’ Weren’t Running Things

Actor Christian Bale says he believes American culture would benefit from fewer white men in power, and claimed Hollywood needs to be more inclusive, in an interview for his upcoming movie, “Hostiles.”

Speaking to AOL, Bale said that he believes a sea change is very much needed at the higher levels of both entertainment and government.

“Our culture will be so much richer the day that we stop saying, ‘Hey, it’s all white dudes who are running things,’” Bale said. “Whether that be Hollywood, whether that be Washington, you know. We’re going to get, in Hollywood, so much better films and so much more interesting stories being told and America will become the America that the rest of the world sees it as, that makes it unique.” – READ MORE

