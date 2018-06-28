WATCH: Chris Matthews Snaps At Fellow MSNBC Host In Unhinged SCOTUS Rant

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews went apoplectic on Wednesday after Justice Anthony Kennedy’s bombshell announcement that he is retiring, a decision that has handed Donald Trump another Supreme Court nominee and resulted in literal wailing and gnashing of teeth over at the Democratic National Committee. Matthews spent the rest of the day shouting from the rooftops at MSNBC that it’s “time for vengeance”: the Democrats must try to shut down the nomination of the next justice using any means possible.

At one point comparing what he believes will happen in the Senate to “the Spanish Civil War,” Matthews warned Senate Democrats that they’ll all be ousted by their progressive base if they fail to get “vengeance” for Republicans blocking Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland in 2016. – READ MORE

