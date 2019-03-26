WATCH: Chris Matthews Says ‘Nixon Had Shame,’ Suggests Trump Should Resign Even Though Mueller Report Found No Collusion

Should a person who was just determined to have not committed a crime still resign in shame?

.@HardballChris: "I think Nixon had shame. It may have not been moral shame, but it was political shame … He got caught, and he knew it, and he cried, and he left. Trump doesn't have that faculty." pic.twitter.com/aXFpRa5N7z — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 25, 2019

That seems to be what MSNBC host Chris Matthews was suggesting during a panel discussion on “Morning Joe.” Matthews and his fellow panelists were discussing the report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which found “no evidence” of collusion between President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. The topic turned, naturally, to another major American investigation involving a president — Richard Nixon.

"I think Nixon had shame," Matthews said. "It may not have been moral shame, but was political shame. He knew he blew it."