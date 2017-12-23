WATCH: Chris Matthews Baffled At ‘Regular’ Republicans Supporting Trump’s Tax Cuts

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews proved once again why the mainstream media is out of touch with everyday Americans. On Wednesday, he bemoaned “regular” Republican voters who will support President Donald Trump no matter what. To gain clarity on the issue, he turned to Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), an opponent of the president.

Speaking to his “Hardball” panel, Matthews said, “Here’s a problem I have. I grew up with Republican parents, modern Republicans; they weren’t well off. They didn’t benefit from this Republican bounty for the rich.”

Matthews continued, “Why do regular Republicans who are not rich, including the rural people who voted for Trump, cheering for a tax cut, which goes to people that they’ll never meet, maybe see in a movie or hear about on Wall Street.” – READ MORE

