WATCH: Chopper Video Shows Fireworks Over Los Angeles Skyline

An NBC News chopper captured citizens of Los Angeles celebrating America’s birthday right.

Newschopper4 Bravo is over the Rose Bowl now waiting for fireworks. Watch Bravo live over LA as illegal and legal fireworks light up the sky. https://t.co/zVjFZT4DON pic.twitter.com/SHQpLNZIYm

#Fireworks are illegal in the City of Los Angeles and even small ones can cause a lot of damage.

This watermelon was completely destroyed by a firework the size of a stick of gum.

🎆 This #FourthOfJuly be safe, find a professional show near you: https://t.co/gow9utbD5K pic.twitter.com/KHqrJZDVba

— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) July 2, 2018