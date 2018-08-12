WATCH: Chilling Audio From Stolen Plane As It Barrel Rolled Before Crashing

Chilling audio has emerged from the man who stole a plane in Seattle on Friday and performed a series of highly dangerous maneuvers before crashing in what authorities have said is an apparent suicide.

The 29-year-old airline worker who stole the plane told air traffic controllers that he was “just a broken guy” and that he just wanted to perform some “maneuvers.”

At one point, the man, who has not been identified, said before performing a dangerous barrel role: “I think I’m going to land it, in a safe kind of manner. I think I’m gonna try to do a barrel and if that goes good, then I’ll just go nose down and call it a night.”

Here he discusses doing a barrel roll before he tries to land. Thank you @Jk44linebacker for finding this. pic.twitter.com/cdYn7j1Qw2 — Jimmy Thomson (@jwsthomson) August 11, 2018

Full video form John Waldron on Facebook being shown on CNN #seatac pic.twitter.com/R98bl5uQBr — Cameron Thomsen (@CameronThomsen) August 11, 2018

A Horizon Air mechanic described as “suicidal” took off in a plane without permission at Seattle-Tacoma (Sea-Tac) Airport in Seattle, Washington, and later crashed near Ketron Island, the airport and law-enforcement officials confirmed Friday night.

The mechanic was killed. There were no other passengers or crew members on board.

Two F-15 fighter jets were scrambled out of Portland, Oregon, within minutes to track the wayward plane, said Ed Troyer, the public information officer for the Pierce County Sheriff.

The ordeal began around 11 p.m. ET. Alaska Airlines, the parent company of Horizon Air, acknowledged the incident in a statement, saying a Horizon Air Q400 plane was involved. The Q400 turboprop plane is manufactured by Bombardier. It’s designed for shorter-distance flights and can seat 76 passengers, Alaska Air said. – READ MORE

