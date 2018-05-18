WATCH: Children Of Slain NYPD Officer Thank Trump For Honoring Her Bravery

The children of slain NYPD officer Miosotis Familia who President Donald Trump honored on stage at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service thanked him for the gesture during a Wednesday morning interview on CNN.

“In his speech he was talking about some stories of the fallen officers that I guess really stood out and one of those stories happened to be my mom’s story and the tragedy surrounding her death and when he invited us up on stage, a moment like that was very — it was very important and for my mom’s heroism and her legacy to be acknowledged by the president of the United States was a very special moment for us,” her daughter told CNN.– READ MORE

