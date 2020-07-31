WATCH: Chief Fed In Oregon Unloads On Media For Refusing To Call Violent Riots ‘Criminal,’ Blaming Federal Agents

U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams, the chief federal law enforcement official in Oregon since 2015, slammed the media in a recent interview outside the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland for refusing to call the violent riots that have rocked the city for over two months “criminal.”

“So, we’re going back to how you were talking about this is shadowing the overall message about black lives matter, right?” a reporter asked Williams. “You feel like the late night demonstrations are taking away from the fight for racial justice?”

“These aren’t late night demonstrations. This is criminal activity,” Williams responded. “There’s a difference. What you have failed and the media have failed to distinguish, between, you seem unwilling to call people engaged in criminal conduct, as criminals, as opposed to lawful protesting.”

“This is unlawful,” Williams continued. “And people, whether you’re an opportunist, an antagonist, an agitator, or an anarchist, call it out for what it is.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --