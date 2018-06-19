True Pundit

Business TV

WATCH: Chick-Fil-A Employee Shows Why Chick-Fil-A Wins Over And Over

Posted on by
Share:

Those people who have targeted Chick-Fil-A over and over again for various reasons, whether it was mocking CEO Dan Cathy supporting traditional marriageor mocking the company’s avowed Christian values, are going to have a hard time mocking the company for this moment that went viral: An employee of Chick-Fil-A running after a car whose occupant had forgotten their order.

The actions of the employee reflected Chick-fil-A’s stated corporate purpose: “To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us and to have a positive influence on all who come into contact with Chick-fil-A.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: Chick-Fil-A Employee Shows Why Chick-Fil-A Wins Over And Over
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A Employee Shows Why Chick-Fil-A Wins Over And Over

Those people who have targeted Chick-Fil-A over and over again for various reasons, whether it was mocking CEO Dan Cathy supporting traditional marriage or

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: