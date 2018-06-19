WATCH: Chick-Fil-A Employee Shows Why Chick-Fil-A Wins Over And Over

Those people who have targeted Chick-Fil-A over and over again for various reasons, whether it was mocking CEO Dan Cathy supporting traditional marriageor mocking the company’s avowed Christian values, are going to have a hard time mocking the company for this moment that went viral: An employee of Chick-Fil-A running after a car whose occupant had forgotten their order.

Talk about dedication. This video, taken outside @ChickfilA Westchester Commons, appears to show a worker chasing down a customer who forgot her order. Nice hustle! 🏃🥇#RVA pic.twitter.com/iXF0bgP26x — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) June 14, 2018

Y’all please look at this video of a Chick-fil-A employee running down a car that drove off without part of their order. I am in tears😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LieK4C1pwG — Minah ❤️ (@Worst_Addiction) June 15, 2018

The actions of the employee reflected Chick-fil-A’s stated corporate purpose: “To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us and to have a positive influence on all who come into contact with Chick-fil-A.” – READ MORE

