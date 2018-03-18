WATCH: Chicago Students Vandalize Walmart During Anti-Gun Walkout

On Wednesday, Chicago police say that dozens of students from Simeon Career Academy vandalized and stole from a Walmart while they were supposed to be out protesting gun violence.

Chicago police say dozens of students from Simeon Career Academy went on a vandalism spree inside Walmart while they were supposed to be protesting guns. pic.twitter.com/bzn7nA8DHb — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 16, 2018

Chicago Students From Simeon High School Trash Walmart during the #NationalStudentWalkout protest. Walmart employees from the store tell us that they threw smoke bombs and that they also heard several gun shots during the rampage. Story developing… pic.twitter.com/HAuwRzoIvd — The Red Elephants 🐘 (@RealRedElephant) March 16, 2018

Here is expanded footage of the walkout protesters trashing the Chicago Walmart pic.twitter.com/lnVsp8h9sD — The Red Elephants 🐘 (@RealRedElephant) March 16, 2018

Here is some of the aftermath in high – def… pic.twitter.com/OiyJg9zVd7 — The Red Elephants 🐘 (@RealRedElephant) March 16, 2018

Employees and shoppers were stunned by the out of control students and the amount of destruction that they caused at the Walmart located on the South Side of Chicago. Fox 32reports:

Police say between 40 and 60 of those students crossed the street and trashed parts of the store, knocking over product displays, yanking items off shelves, breaking packages, and stealing small items like chips and candy. – READ MORE

