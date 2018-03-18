True Pundit

Security TV

WATCH: Chicago Students Vandalize Walmart During Anti-Gun Walkout

Posted on by
Share:

On Wednesday, Chicago police say that dozens of students from Simeon Career Academy vandalized and stole from a Walmart while they were supposed to be out protesting gun violence.

Employees and shoppers were stunned by the out of control students and the amount of destruction that they caused at the Walmart located on the South Side of Chicago. Fox 32reports:

Police say between 40 and 60 of those students crossed the street and trashed parts of the store, knocking over product displays, yanking items off shelves, breaking packages, and stealing small items like chips and candy. READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: Chicago Students Vandalize Walmart During Anti-Gun Walkout
WATCH: Chicago Students Vandalize Walmart During Anti-Gun Walkout

On Wednesday, Chicago police say that dozens of students from Simeon Career Academy vandalized and stole from a Walmart while they were supposed to be out protesting gun violence.
Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: